Van Wert independent sports

KALIDA — Lincolnview’s six game winning straight came to an end at the hands of Kalida on Friday night. Despite a fourth quarter rally, the Lancers lost 52-49.

Lincolnview struggled from the floor in the first quarter and fell behind 15-6 at the end of the period and 19-6 early in the second quarter, before trailing 25-13 at the half.

The visitors outscored the Wildcats 10-7 in the third period and trimmed the deficit to 32-23 at the end of the quarter.

The Lancers put up 26 points in the final quarter, and trimmed Kalida’s lead to 50-49 with under five seconds left, but the Wildcats hit a pair of foul shots to secure the win.

Caden Ringwald led Lincolnview with 14 points, including a long three pointer to beat the third quarter buzzer.

The Lancers (6-2) will host Ottoville tonight.