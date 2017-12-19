Gertrude (Nagel) Haunhorst, 97, of Paulding, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 17, 2017, at The Gardens in Paulding.

She was born January 30, 1920, to Arnold and Mary (Ruen) Nagel in Delphos, who both preceded her in death. On September 30, 1939, she married Donald “Bud” Haunhorst, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Norma Jean “Jeannie” Schweller of Paulding; three grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Marguerite Rahrig of Van Wert; and two brothers, Jerald “Patty” (Mary) Nagel of Oklahoma, and James Falke of Springfield.

Four brothers, Arnold “Dutch” (Alice) Nagel, Edward “Buddy” (Donna) Nagel, Eugene (Nanette) Nagel, Raymond (Nancy) Falke; a sister, Ruth (Roger) Bigelow; one son-in-law, Donald Schweller; a brother-in-law, Harlen Rahrig; one sister-in-law, Sharon Falke; and infant triplets, Lawrence, August, and Mary Falke, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, with Father Douglas Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos prior to the mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Fund of The Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.