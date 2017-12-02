Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Office has released preliminary numbers of drug cases that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has received to date in 2017. This follows the recent release by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors (ASCLD) about the dangers of opioids and the severity of the opioid issue nationwide.

“We continue to see more cases of fentanyl, fentanyl related compounds, and carfentanil in our crime lab, and the drug submissions by law enforcement are increasingly more complex and deadly,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

So far in 2017, the number of confirmed carfentanil submissions has nearly quadrupled. There has been a 380 percent increase in submissions of confirmed carfentanil compared to all of 2016. Additionally, there has been a 46 percent increase in fentanyl and fentanyl related compounds submitted so far this year from last year. While heroin submissions are down versus 2016, the number of confirmed heroin submissions in 2017 (3,890) is still greater than when Attorney General DeWine was elected in 2010 (2,378).

ASCLD recently issued an urgent public alert recently regarding the dangers posed by drugs currently circulating America’s streets and neighborhoods due to the ongoing opioid crisis. ASCLD issued the following national data to highlight the issue that crime labs face across the country (94 percent of which report data to ASCLD):