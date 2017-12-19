David J. Buecker, 71, of Dublin, and formerly of Delphos, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Mayfair Village Nursing Home in Columbus, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born March 22, 1946, in Lima Agnes Buecker and John W. Miller, who both preceded him in death. He married Rebecca Horstman on May 20, 1983, and she survives in Dublin.

Also surviving are two daughters, Cherie (Jeff) Miller of Venedocia and Christine (Keith) Brown of Hilliard; four grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Charles Horstman of Ottoville, and Dallas (Kathy) Horstman of Huber Heights; and many nieces and nephews.

His stepmother, Delva (Crider) Miller; a son, Danny; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Darlene Horstman and Madelyn (Horstman) Mager, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 22, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, also in Delphos.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, December 21, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: The Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

