Van Wert independent sports

Boys’ basketball teams from Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert will be in action during the New Year’s holiday weekend. Here is a brief preview of the games.

Crestview Knights

The Knights (4-2, 2-0 NWC) have two tough games on tap this week. Crestview will play a somewhat rare Wednesday game on the road against the Ottoville Big Green, before hosting Delphos St. John’s on Friday (5:30 p.m. junior varsity start).

Crestview has been dominate in four wins– 86-54 over Parkway, 43-25 over Bluffton, 62-39 over Edgerton and 75-27 over Allen East. The two losses have come to Van Wert (48-44) and Fort Jennings 46-38.

The Knights are averaging 58 points per game while allowing just 38.5 points per game.

After opening the season with seven straight wins, Ottoville two games last weekend — 66-61 to Elida and 77-73 in overtime to Delphos St. John’s.

Ottoville (7-2, 1-0 PCL) is averaging 68 points per game and has scored 73 or more in four games. Defensively, the Big Green allow 53 points per game.

Delphos St. John’s (5-2, 1-1 MAC) built a 26 point lead over Van Wert last Friday, then held on for a 57-52 victory over the Cougars. The Blue Jays then used overtime to defeat Ottoville on Saturday.

Delphos St. John’s averages 52 points per game and gives up 48.

Crestview at Ottoville will air live on WKSD 99.7, and Delphos St. John’s at Crestview will be broadcast live on WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM.

Lincolnview Lancers

The red-hot Lancers have a challenging weekend ahead, at Kalida on Friday (5 p.m. junior varsity start) and home against Ottoville on Saturday.

The Lancers (6-1, 2-0 NWC) extended their winning streak to six with two thrilling victories last weekend — 69-66 in overtime against Columbus Grove and 52-50 against Fort Jennings, a team that previously knocked off Crestview and Ayersville.

As a team, Lincolnview averages 55 points per game, and gives up 47 points per game.

Kalida (5-2, 0-1 PCL) averages 52 points per contest and allows 41 points per game. If you take out 69 points given up in a loss to highly regarded Archbold, the Wildcats allow just 35 points per game.

Ottoville (7-2, 1-0 PCL) is currently averaging 68 points per game is giving up 53 points per game.

Van Wert Cougars

The Cougars are off on Friday, and will close out 2017 with a home game against Columbus Grove on Saturday.

The Cougars (2-3, 0-1 WBL) have been inconsistent so far this season. After opening with victories over Lincolnview and Crestview, Van Wert has lost three straight, including losses to Delphos St. John’s (57-52) and Wayne Trace (53-44) last weekend.

Van Wert is averaging 48.6 points per game, and is giving up 50.4 points per contest.

Columbus Grove will enter Saturday’s game averaging 58 points per game while allowing 55 points per game.

Saturday’s Columbus Grove at Van Wert game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.