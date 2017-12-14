Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview eighth grade students are celebrating the holiday season by hosting a community meal at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy on Tuesday, December 19.

Students will be in charge of planning, cooking, hosting, and cleaning up for this event. Each Christmas, Crestview Middle School students focus on a community service project in order to look past the lights and tinsel of the season and identify area needs within the Crestview community.

On December 19, students will be assigned tasks throughout the day at Redeemer Lutheran and at Crestview Middle School. The holiday meal will include creamed chicken sandwiches, noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, cookies, and punch. Any local family or community member is welcome to join between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for this holiday lunch serving.

Because of the generosity of students and their parents, there will be no cost associated with this meal. Students are grateful to the congregation of Redeemer Lutheran Church for allowing the students to host this community meal in its Fellowship Hall.

For more information, contact James Lautzenheiser at lautzenheiser.james@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100, extension 2106.