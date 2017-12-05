Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview music department will be presenting its high school Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday, December 11.

Performing that evening will be the jazz band, high school chorus, Knight Vision show choir, and the concert band. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

On December 14, the middle school Christmas concert will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Performing will be the sixth grade band, middle school band, sixth grade swing choir, and middle school swing choir.