VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Foundation recently received a donation for scholarships at Crestview Local Schools.

Stacy Adam, executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, recently represented her sister, Sara J. “Sally” Penn, who made the $50,000 donation to the Foundation’s Endowment Fund during a plaque presentation ceremony. The donation was made on behalf of Adam’s and Penn’s mother, Linda Bower.

The money will be used for two annual $1,000 scholarships to Crestview graduating seniors.

The Convoy Community Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1980. Its purpose is to undertake and promote charitable activities for the benefit of individuals, groups, and communities in the Crestview School district.

“Endowment Fund donors have an opportunity to leave a legacy to their communities,” said Foundation President Greg Kulwicki. “All assets received will remain in perpetuity in a trust under the supervision of a local financial institution.

“The foundation conducts its charitable activities using only the investment revenue generated by the principal,” Kulwicki added. “Those who donate $ 5,000 or more will have a plaque permanently installed in the Crestview school.”

Those interested in making bequests or donations to the Convoy Community Foundation Endowment Fund are encouraged to contact one of the following Foundation trustees: Kulwicki; Marcia Germann, vice president; Bob Hall, treasurer; Kristi Gamble, secretary; Ron Schumm, Bob Schumm, Gary Weck, Joe Steffan, Craig Miller, Carl Etzler, Jean Leary, and Patty Keipper.