Central Insurance’s Community Gifts Committee was able to help local families in need and provide gifts for 55 children in the community this year. Central’s Community Gifts Committee members, shown here with Lieutenant Josh Brookman from The Salvation Army, include (front row, from the left) Breanna Dennis, Julie Coleman, Lisa Jennings; (middle row) Lexi Doster, Jennifer Best, Kim Butler, Brandi Eller, Tammy Saxton; (back row) Morgan Schnipke, Sommer Myers, Becky Landin, John White, Cindy Dickson, Lisa Johnson, and Kim Ousley. Not pictured: Aimee Bassett, Brittany Bigham, Corrine Nouza, Denise Gutierrez, Linda Schulte, Nikki Stanton, and Patty Rupert. Central photo