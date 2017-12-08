The Van Wert Middle School and High School vocal music departments invite the community to attend their Christmas Choir concerts on Monday, December 11, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The middle school concert begins at 7 p.m., while the high school concert begins shortly after the middle school concert at 8:15 p.m. and features the Freshman Choir, Sophomore Women’s Chorus, Concert Choir, and Select Choir. The concerts are free and open to the public. Shown is the VWHS Select Choir performing at the Van Wert Service Club Christmas dinner. photo submitted