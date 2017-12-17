Print for later

Tweet about it

Betty J. Lloyd, 91, of Van Wert, died 12:37 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born October 27, 1926, in York Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of William Spencer and Helen Bertha (Clouse) Hughes, who both preceded her in death. On April 6, 1950, she married John Russell Lloyd, who died October 17, 1991.

Survivors include two sons, James R. Lloyd and Danny L. Lloyd, both of Van Wert; and a brother, Billy D. Hughes of Van Wert.

Two sisters, Alice Mae Dull and Velma Hirsch, also preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Tom Emery officiating. Burial will follow in Venedocia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, December 18, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Salem Presbyterian Church Major Improvement Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.