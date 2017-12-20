We are winding down with our last exhibit in the history books. Thank you to all who visited the Annual Artists’ Exhibit and Sale and for supporting regional artists!

The Wassenberg will be closed from December 22 through January 2, 2018. We will, however, be available by appointment, so please give us a call or email if you require access. The staff, board of directors, and I wish you all a peaceful and loved-filled holiday.

The Artists’ Members Exhibit and Sale has officially closed; however, some work is still here and we have items in our gift area year round. We will be open until December 22. If you need a last minute item, we’ve got you covered.

We have surpassed our goal in our Warm Up the Ridge Go Fund Me drive and have purchased 100 electric space heaters to distribute to residents of Pine Ridge Reservation, where most of the descendants of our Little Bighorn warriors reside. Thank you to all who donated and thank you to the folks at Ace Hardware for selling the heaters at cost! The Wassenberg Art Center has direct contacts at the reservation and the donations go quickly to where they are needed. The owner of the Faces of Little Bighorn art collection, Brent Stevens, personally drives the items to our contacts at the reservation. The drive for donated items runs through December 21. You may still access the Go Fund Me fundraiser by accessing this website. https://www.gofundme.com/warm-up-the-ridge

Our next exhibit following the Artists Exhibit & Sale will be the American Watercolor Society. This international exhibit will open on Saturday, January 6 at 6 p.m. with an opening reception. Please drop by and see these stunning works by the time-honored group, the American Watercolor Society.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtReach: We have openings available in both age groups and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently accepting students for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

ArtNight: We will start back up with our regular ArtNights on Thursday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Bring your own project or sign up for a project we feature. Additional instructors are being lined up to bring you varied choices. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.