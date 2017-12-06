DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

An Ohio City man received a stiff prison sentence for methamphetamine labs in that community during criminal hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Dan Swoveland, 64, of Ohio City, was sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of illegal manufacture of drugs, a first-degree felony offense, and five years in prison on a charge of illegal possession of chemicals for assembly of drugs, a second-degree felony offense. The two sentences will be served consecutive to one another, for a total of 12 years in prison, although Judge Martin D. Burchfield credited Swoveland with 231 days already served on the illegal manufacture of drugs count.

In other hearings this week:

William Vance, 36, of Paulding, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drug, a felony of the third degree.

Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2018.

Stephany Wilson, 25, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of complicity in aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2018.

Brittany Wilson, 22, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A charge of complicity in aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, was dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea. A presentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing set for 8 a.m. January 23.