Barbara L. Thompson, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 4, 2017, in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

She was born August 15, 1936, in Middle Point, to Loren and Lucille (Friesner)

Tabler, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Charles (Chuck) Thompson in 1954, and he also preceded her in death. Together, they had six children.

She is survived by her brother, David L. Tabler of Baltimore, Maryland; her children, Chuck (Shari) Thompson of Fort Thomas, Lori Thompson of Columbus, Lizbeth (Mark)Good of Eliot, Maine, Mitchell Thompson of Van Wert, Laura (Scott) Schau of Crystal Lake, Illinois, and Christopher (Kim) Thompson of Hilliard; 17 grandchildren, Chad (Lauren), Molly (Kyle), Carly (Ryan), Cameron, Jillian (Clay), Meghan (Kainoa), Scott, Thomas, Elizabeth, Victoria, Nick, Garrett, Maddison, Zachary, Jacob, Connor, and Joshua; and 19 great-grandchildren.

BarB was a graduate of Van Del High School, Class of 1954, and The Ohio State University, Class of 1993 (B.A. English). She was honored as “Outstanding Young Woman of Ohio” in 1968 for her work with migrant workers in Mercer County. BarB wrote a weekly newspaper column for Derry Drugs and also hosted “A View from the Tree House” on WERT Radio. She had several careers with Derry Drugs, Vantage Career School, and Starr Commonwealth.

She served on Van Wert City Council and the city Zoning Commission, was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, and was active with Van Wert Rotary Club and various other community committees and commissions.

BarB will be forever missed by her family and friends. She was dedicated to the care and service to others. She leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and faithfulness.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

A gathering of family and friends will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the church.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center or Van Wert Rotary Club.