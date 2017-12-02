The second round of Crestview High School RMA Award recipients were recently recognized at a varsity boys’ basketball game. The Convoy Community Foundation, in conjunction with Crestview High School, has established the Crestview High School RMA Award this school year. The recipients include J. Thomas, K. Leeth, E. Greulach, S. Smith, C. Young, and L. Schumm. Students are nominated for the award by fellow classmates, faculty, staff, and administration for exhibiting strong character, leadership, service and school pride — all vital pieces of the Right Mental Attitude (RMA).The foundation, led by president Greg Kulwicki, funds the purchase of t-shirts for the recipients, along with gifts from the following Convoy community merchants: Knight Pizza, D’s on Main, Pizza Hut, Shear Magic, the Sophisticut, the Secret Garden, and Convoy Tastee Freeze, along with individual donors. Parents of the winners receive dinner from The Tavern in Convoy. RMA awards are presented weekly and are recognized in small groups throughout the year at home sporting events. Crestview photo