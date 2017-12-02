Van Wert independent

Four people appeared for criminal hearings on Thursday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Two of those in court appeared for change of plea hearings.

Heather Frisbie, 34, of Ohio City, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction, and her case was stayed pending the successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Jerad Caldwell, 31, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, also a felony of the fifth degree.

He waived a presentence investigation and was immediately sentenced to five years of community control, to include a substance abuse assessment and treatment.

Two others, Jeremy Paige, 33, and Corey James Davis, 25, both of Van Wert, waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested more time to prepare their cases.