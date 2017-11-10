Van Wert High School freshman cross country runner Jacob Wasson is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the Week. Wasson was nominated by head coach Ryan Holliday, who said “He is an outstanding student (4.0 GPA) and he was our top finisher at last Saturday’s State meet (31st place). Not only that, but he was the second freshman finisher in the entire Division II State race (only 0.6 seconds behind the first freshman), and ended this season with the sixth fastest freshman time in Van Wert cross country history.” Wasson will run track for the Cougars in the spring. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent