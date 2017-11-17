VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School theatre members are preparing for their upcoming production of Mystery at Shady Acres by Michelle R. Davis this coming Friday and Saturday.

Story: A theft occurs at a cozy 1920s Victorian hotel in the English countryside managed by Mrs. Clifford. As the hotel is getting ready for some prestigious visitors, a friendly tour group arrives, the hotel staff experience some problems, and a theft occurs.

Help the hotel staff solve its most perplexing crime of the times as the audience is invited to participate in solving this comedic case, with some help from Detective Thornton and Chief Wickfield.

Show time for the entire production is set to begin at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, November 18, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

All tickets are $6 and are available at the door. Cash or check only.

is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.