Van Wert City School District recently completed its United Way campaign for 2017. Van Wert schools continue to give and get involved in events for the United Way any way they can. This year, during the Day of Caring, the Van Wert Elementary fourth grade classes made “thank you” cards (above) and reached out to the United Way to see what they could do to get involved. A lot of the kids are impacted by United Way programs and this was a nice way to help out. Some of the high school students helped during the United Way kick-off event this fall by doing the face painting and handing out flyers (below). This was another great way Van Wert students get involved and volunteer. It may not seem like a large part but everyone plays a role when people work together. United Way photos