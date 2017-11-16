VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Manor will hold its third annual Learn with Friends Fashion Show event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, at Wassenberg Art Center.

Local celebrity guest models will model local fashion trends, including selections from MOD Boutique and Humble Bumble Children’s Boutique. Performances by Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks and the Van Wert High School Select Choir will also take place at the event.

Tickets can be purchased for the event at Van Wert Manor, 160 Fox Road in Van Wert, for $15. All proceeds for the event will go to Van Wert’s Blessings in a Back Pack program. A complimentary lunch will be provided.

Van Wert Manor has been part of the community since 1970 through its tradition of caring. For more information about Van Wert Manor, contact Janel Schulte, community marketing coordinator, at 419.302.4172.