Van Wert independent sports

HEBRON — Van Wert County runners represented the area well at Saturday’s 2017 Cross Country State Tournament held at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

As a team, Van Wert finished 13th in Division II. The Cougars were led by Jacob Wasson, who placed 31st with a time of 16:43.6. Cal Wolfrum finished 106th at 17:24.4, Gage Chiles 115th (17.32.6), Holden Reichert 120th (17:37.8), Keaton Brown 124th (17:40.8), Charlie Paquette 161st (18:32.9) and Max Sealscott 171st (19:13.7).

The Lincolnview Lancers finished 14th in Division III, while the Lady Lancers finished 20th.

The Lancers were led by Karter Tow who placed 57th with a time of 16.59.2. Jacob Keysor finished 91st (17.25.4), Alek Bowersock 94th (17.27.7), Devon Bill 126th (17.55.4), Joe Sadowski 145th (18:21.5), Noah Daeger 175th (19:32.4) and Evan Cox 180th (19:50.5).

Madison Langdon paced the Lady Lancers by finishing 73rd (20:32.7). Victoria Snyder finished 113th (21:14.2), Brayden Langdon 123rd (21:23.4), Madeline Snyder 134th (21:33), Aleena Looser 156th (22:19.1), Dylann Carey 169th (22:45.1) and Rylee Byrne 175th (23:20.8).

Competing as an individual, Ragen Harting of Crestview finished 57th (20:17) in Division III.