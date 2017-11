Van Wert independent sports

FAIRBORN — The 2017 Volleyball State Tournament begins Thursday at the Ervin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in Fairborn. The field of 16 teams in four divisions includes three Midwest Athletic Conference schools – New Bremen, Coldwater and Versailles. Below is the schedule of state semifinal and final matches.

Division I

No. 10 Massillon Jackson (25-1) vs. No. 6 Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (24-3), Thursday, noon.

No. 4 Dublin Coffman (25-2) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (26-1), Thursday, 2 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Division IV

No. 6 New Washington Buckeye Central (26-1) vs. No. 1 New Bremen (26-1), Thursday, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (22-3) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian (25-3), Thursday, 6 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division III

No. 4 Independence (26-1) vs. No. 1 Coldwater (27-1), Friday, noon.

No. 9 Versailles (22-6) vs. No. 2 Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (28-0), Friday, 2 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division II

No. 12 Mentor Lake Catholic (16-11) vs. No. 1 Parma Padua Franciscan (23-4), Friday, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Sunbury Big Walnut (24-3) vs. No. 2 Kettering Archbishop Alter (21-6), Friday, 6 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 5 p.m.