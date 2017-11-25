Print for later

OTTOVILLE — The Van Wert Lady Cougars fell to Ottoville on Friday, 90-46. It was the season opener for both teams.

The Lady Green led 25-14 after one quarter and 49-19 at halftime.

Cassidy Meyers and Reagan Priest led Van Wert with 14 points apiece, while Abby Jackson chipped in with eight.

Ottoville had four players in double figures, led by C.J. Kemper’s 20 points.

Van Wert (0-1) will play at Coldwater on Tuesday.