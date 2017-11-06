Thomas M. Hoblet, 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2017, at his residence.

He was born November 5, 1949, in Van Wert, to Ruth (Clark) Hoblet, who survives in Van Wert, and the late Donald “Whitey” Hoblet.

Tom worked at Aeroquip for 21 years before moving to Toledo Molding & Die in Delphos, from which he retired. He was a proud member of Robert G. Longwell Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 5803 and Sons of the American Legion Isaac Van Wert Chapter 178. Tom also enjoyed volunteering annually at Wetzelland for over 20 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Raellen (Gleckler) Hoblet of Van Wert; three daughters, Christy (Corey) Evans of Van Wert, Bridget (Ryan Suffel) Hoblet of Hicksville, and Allison Hoblet of Greenville; three stepchildren, Hope Jenkins-Obrien of Wisconsin, Peggy (Ron) Menke of Fort Jennings, and Bo Clark of Florida; a brother, Floyd Hoblet of Van Wert; one sister, Pam (Jim) McIntosh of Illinois; a son-in-Law, Neil Felver of Tennessee; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

His stepmother, Alice Hoblet; a daughter, Tiffany Felver; and one grandson, Cai Evans, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be Saturday, December 9, at VFW Post 5803 in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.