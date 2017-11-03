SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Van Wert Cougars had their share of ups and downs during the 2017 high school football season, but the end result was vast improvement over the previous season.

After going 0-10 in 2016, Van Wert finished 5-5 (4-5 WBL) this season. The Cougars got off to a 3-1 start, with victories over Bryan, Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf, and a loss to now-state ranked St. Marys. After three consecutive 35-27 losses to Shawnee, Kenton and Elida, the Cougars finished 2-1, with a loss to Celina sandwiched between wins over Bath and Defiance.

Van Wert was in playoff contention until Week No. 9, and one could argue the Cougars were in all but two games – St. Marys and Celina.

“The best thing we did all season that we have not done consistently the previous five years was compete and give great effort for four quarters,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “It didn’t matter if we were up big, down big, or tied, our players gave great effort and really competed all game long.”

“We really had guys step up and play pivotal roles,” Recker continued. “We had guys willing to accept their roles and do the best they could at that role. For example, we knew Drew Bagley would be good on defense, but he was tremendous on offense, which was huge for our team.”

Bagley led the team in catches, with 60 for 658 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a team high eight sacks on defense.

After switching from running back to wide receiver, Jacoby Kelly had 52 catches for 849 yards and nine touchdowns. Tanner Barnhart had 31 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns, and former quarterback Storm Pierce finished the season with 21 catches for 203 yards and two scores.

Nate Place played wide receiver and quarterback in 2016, but won the starting quarterback job this season. Despite missing two games due to illness, Place completed 152 of 225 passes for 1793 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also led the team in rushing, with 146 carries for 648 yards and seven touchdowns.

James Acquaviva had 70 carries for 345 yards and six touchdowns, and Jake Hilleary finished with 70 carries for 294 yards and three scores.

Jalen McCracken stepped in as a starting defensive back and led the team with 74 tackles, while Kobe Palmer had 63.

According to Recker, one of the hardest things about the end of the season is saying goodbye to the senior class.

“The best thing those 12 guys did was continue to buy into the process, even after going 0-10 their junior years,” Recker said of his seniors. “It would have been easy to doubt and wonder if they should continue to play, but they just went back to work and challenged other teammates to do the same.”

Recker also said the off–season will be a busy one for players and coaches.

“The first thing we will continue to do is challenge each play to change their best, as we have done all season,” Recker explained. “During the off-season that means become the biggest, strongest, fastest, most athletic version of themselves they possibly can. “If every player does that, we will be in great shape come next year because we will be that much better physically than we were last year.”

“As coaches, we will continue to look at our personnel and see what techniques and schemes need tweaked, thrown out, or introduced to give us the best chance to win football games.”

The Cougars will return 19 letter winners in 2017, including 13 players who started multiple games on defense this season, and eight players who started multiple games on offense.

“Along with that, we had a very competitive junior varsity and freshman team this past season,” Recker stated. “Expectations should be on the rise for Van Wert football. The biggest thing we need to continue to do is develop offensive lineman throughout all programs. Along with that, learning the skills of blocking and tackling – the basic techniques – at every age is very important as we continue to grow all of our programs.”

“The future is bright for football in Van Wert.”