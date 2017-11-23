Submitted information

Santa Claus will arrive at downtown Van Wert’s Hotel Marsh in grand style at noon this Friday, November 24, to help start the Christmas season.

Arriving this year in a 1912 Fort Model T automobile, with special thanks to the Kirchenbauer family, which is donating its time to help bring Santa to Van Wert for the special family friendly event.

In anticipation of Santa’s arrival, children of all ages will be entertained by the elves arriving from the North Pole for a special visit. In addition, children will enjoy meeting Santa in the hotel lobby, while parents won’t want to miss the opportunity to get a memorable photo.

Santa’s arrival is made possible by the Van Wert Lions Club and the Dale Davies family.