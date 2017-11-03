Richard Edward LaRue, 91, of Convoy, passed away at 11:36 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He had resided at Vancrest Assisted Living in Van Wert since April 2016.

He was born September 20, 1926, in Van Wert County, the son of Earl LaRue and Hazel (Myers) LaRue Miller, who both preceded him in death. On April 24, 1948, he married the former Marlyn Erven at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she passed away February 18, 2013.

Mr. LaRue graduated from Convoy High School and started working at Continental Can Company in Van Wert in 1945. He worked there for 42 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church near Convoy.

He was the best dad. He enjoyed woodworking and made a grandfather clock for each of his children. In retirement, he and Marlyn traveled and spent winters in Mission, Texas, for many years. Several years they were campground host and hostess in Maine.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen LaRue of Tucson, Arizona, and Chris (Julie) LaRue of Convoy; four daughters, Peggy (Ed) Fritz of New Haven, Indiana, Susan Gunsett of Van Wert, and Jill (Don) Carrier and Jean (Scott) Dickman, both of Convoy; 12 grandchildren, Kelly (Chad) Marks, Malissa (Brad) Schlieman, Michelle (Joe) Schaller, Michael (Cristy) Fritz, Adam Carrier, Brad (Ashley) Carrier, Mark (Cara) Carrier, Kevin (Missy) Dickman, Kristin (Curt) Oechsle, Kari (Matt) Plessinger, Matthew (Rachel Armstrong) LaRue, and Brooke (Justin) Hines; and 13 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

A brother, Lavon LaRue; two sisters, Pauline LaRue and Helen Coulter; one grandson Derek Gunsett; a son-in-law, Jack Gunsett; one daughter-in-law, Joan LaRue; and his stepfather, William Miller, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 6, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, November 5, at Gearhart-Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy, and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.