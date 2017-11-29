Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will meet for a holiday luncheon program at noon Friday, December 8, at Willow Bend Country Club. The meal charge is $11 and includes festive chicken in sauce, mashed potatoes, California vegetable medley, gelatin salad, peppermint dessert, plus a beverage selection of coffee, tea, or water.

Meal reservations are due by 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, to Jean Minnig at 419.238.9529, or jaminnig@hotmail.com.

Prior to the meal, holiday musical selections and a seasonal message will be presented by Dee Fisher, owner of Dee Fisher Music Studio. The holiday community service project for this meeting will include a monetary collection for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign to assist its efforts to provide for those in need in the Van Wert community.

Special guest BJ (Betty Jo) Woodruff, ORTA District 2 director, will be present to share ORTA updates, and a brief business session will follow. Attendance is encouraged for this holiday luncheon program.

All retired educators and persons interested in the support of Ohio’s public schools are welcome to be members of ORTA (Ohio Retired Teachers Association) and be involved in the Van Wert area group.

For more information, contact President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.238.9519.