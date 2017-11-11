Submitted information

Van Wert County Republicans will have their November Friday luncheon this coming week, Friday, November 17, at Elks Lodge 1197.

Guest speakers will be State Representative Robert Cole Sprague (83rd District, Findlay) who is a candidate for state treasurer, and Mike Gibbons, a businessman from Cleveland who is a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Sherrod Brown.

“This will be a great twin bill, with an opportunity to meet folks who will be on May’s primary ballot,” said Republican Central Committee Chair Thad Lichtensteiger.

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., with the program beginning at noon. The cost of lunch is $10 with no RSVP necessary. The public is invited to attend.