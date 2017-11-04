Van Wert independent sports

NORWALK — Top-ranked Norwalk St. Paul overwhelmed the Wayne Trace Raiders during Friday’s Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal at Whitney Field. The Flyers (11-0) led 45-7 at halftime and went on to win 52-13.

St. Paul’s Thane Crabbs scored six touchdowns – three rushing and three receiving – and totaled 249 yards of total offense.

Under pressure all night, Wayne Trace quarterback Trevor Speice was 17 of 38 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked six times.

Wayne Trace finished the season 6-5.