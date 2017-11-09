It was a great night at the OSU Alumni Club of Van Wert & Paulding Counties Buckeye Bash & Scholarship Auction. During Tuesday’s gathering, noted Ohio State expert and author Jack Park presented a great program and shared many things about OSU’s long and successful football history. Park also gave some insight about his new book, “Buckeye Reflections” which will be released the end of this month. Brian Fogel brought several items from his well known collection which was featured on ESPN’s Game Day earlier this year. He also donated several items to help the Van Wert & Paulding Alumni Club raise funds for their Scholarship Fund which supports local Van Wert & Paulding students attending The Ohio State University. (Photo submitted)