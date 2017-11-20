OHSAA announces football semifinal sites
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Saturday the sites for the football state semifinals, which will be held this Friday at sites around the state. All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Pairings are shown with final Associated Press state rank and current records. Home team listed first.
Division I
Region 1 vs. Region 2
6 Mentor (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field
Region 4 vs. Region 3
10 Cin. Colerain (11-2) vs. 8 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Springfield Evans Stadium
Division II
Region 6 vs. Region 5
1 Avon (13-0) vs. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
Region 7 vs. Region 8
Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Division III
Region 9 vs. Region 11
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1) at Massillon Perry Stadium
Region 10 vs. Region 12
8 Tol. Central Catholic (11-2) vs. 1 Trotwood-Madison (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division IV
Region 13 vs. Region 14
1 Steubenville (13-0) vs. 5 Shelby (13-0) at Univ. of Akron Infocision Stadium-Summa Field
Region 15 vs. Region 16
New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Division V
Region 17 vs. Region 18
2 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
Region 19 vs. Region 20
3 Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
Division VI
Region 24 vs. Region 22
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
Region 21 vs. Region 23
2 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Nelsonville-York (13-0) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium
Division VII
Region 27 vs. Region 25
3 Danville (12-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field
Region 26 vs. Region 28
1 Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium
