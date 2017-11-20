Submitted information

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Saturday the sites for the football state semifinals, which will be held this Friday at sites around the state. All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Pairings are shown with final Associated Press state rank and current records. Home team listed first.

Division I

Region 1 vs. Region 2

6 Mentor (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Region 4 vs. Region 3

10 Cin. Colerain (11-2) vs. 8 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Springfield Evans Stadium

Division II

Region 6 vs. Region 5

1 Avon (13-0) vs. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Region 7 vs. Region 8

Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Division III

Region 9 vs. Region 11

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1) at Massillon Perry Stadium

Region 10 vs. Region 12

8 Tol. Central Catholic (11-2) vs. 1 Trotwood-Madison (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV

Region 13 vs. Region 14

1 Steubenville (13-0) vs. 5 Shelby (13-0) at Univ. of Akron Infocision Stadium-Summa Field

Region 15 vs. Region 16

New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division V

Region 17 vs. Region 18

2 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 19 vs. Region 20

3 Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Division VI

Region 24 vs. Region 22

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

Region 21 vs. Region 23

2 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Nelsonville-York (13-0) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Division VII

Region 27 vs. Region 25

3 Danville (12-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

Region 26 vs. Region 28

1 Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium