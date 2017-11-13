Van Wert independent sports

FAIRBORN — New Bremen capped the season with a state title at the 43rd annual State Volleyball Tournament at Wright State University.

The Cardinals defeated Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 on Saturday to capture the Division IV state championship, the first in school history. University of Michigan recruit Paige Jones set a new state State Tournament record with 64 kills in two matches.

In Division III, Versailles upset fellow MAC member Coldwater 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 15-9 to give the conference two state champions.

Cincinnati Ursuline Academy won the Division I state title with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-22 victory over Cleveland St. Joseph Academy, and Parma Padua defeated Sunbury Big Walnut 25-20, 25-14, 25-10 to win the Division II state championship.