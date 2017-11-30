VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance, will visit Van Wert County on Wednesday, December 6, to hold a Medicare Check-Up Day event.

The event will be held at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert. Counseling is by appointment only. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Call 419.238.5011 to schedule an appointment.

“Our outreach efforts have kicked off and we are excited to assist Ohioans as they shop for the coverage that meets their needs,” said Jillian Froment, director of the Ohio Department of Insurance. “We are holding Medicare Check-Up Day events statewide to ensure Ohioans have access to up-to-date information they need to better understand their options for 2018.”

During the Medicare annual open enrollment, Ohioans can:

Change or continue current prescription drug plans.

Select a Medicare Advantage Plan, designed for comprehensive health and drug coverage.

Learn about recent updates to plan changes and financial assistance programs.

Froment also advises Ohioans to be aware of predatory sales practices during open enrollment. The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol will be present at Check-Up Day to encourage Medicare recipients to protect their Medicare card and explain how to avoid fraudulent behavior. Consumers that suspect wrongdoing should call the department’s Fraud and Enforcement hotline at 800.686.1527 or the SMP at 800.488.6070.

Those unable to attend a Medicare Check-Up Day event can contact OSHIIP’ at 800.686.1578, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., or call Medicare at 800.633.4227, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Information, including specific plan details, is available at www.medicare.gov. To view a complete listing of Medicare Check-Up Day events, visit OSHIIP’s Medicare Check-Up and Annual Enrollment page at www.insurance.ohio.gov/consumer/OSHIIP/sitepages/checkupdays.aspx.