VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Robert McColley has been recommended to fill Cliff Hite’s seat in the 1st Ohio Senate District. Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) announced the selection on Tuesday.

The 1st Ohio Senate District includes all of Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Williams counties and portions of Auglaize, Fulton, and Logan counties.

A seven-member Ohio Senate screening committee met on Tuesday with six applicants for the position and recommended McColley for appointment to Hite’s vacant seat.

“We believe Rob has the character and experience needed to represent the people of northwestern Ohio,” said Obhof. “We met today with a talented group of candidates, and we appreciate their interest in serving the people of the 1st District.

“Rob is a committed and energetic leader on issues important to his constituents, and we look forward to working with him as he helps move Ohio forward,” Obhof added.

McColley is currently serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives, representing the 81st House District, which includes Putnam, Henry, and Williams counties, as well as part of Fulton County. He also serves in House leadership as the assistant majority whip for the 132nd Ohio General Assembly.

Prior to being elected to the House, McColley led regional economic development efforts as part of the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, and worked to improve workforce development efforts between local manufacturers and schools.

He has also served in leadership positions for the Henry County Foundation, the Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, and the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial.

A graduate of Napoleon High School, McColley also holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Ohio State University and a law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law. He resides in Napoleon with his wife, Denise, and their three children.

The Senate Republican caucus is responsible by law with appointing a temporary replacement to a fill a member vacancy. The caucus plans to meet soon to accept the screening committee’s recommendation and seat the new member in early December.

First-term State Representative Craig Riedel, who represents Van Wert County in the 82nd Ohio House District, was also a candidate for the vacant Ohio Senate seat.

Hite resigned the position on October 16, citing personal and family concerns. He later referred to some improprieties relating to a woman member of the Statehouse staff.