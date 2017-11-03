VW independent/submitted information

Marsh Foundation residents are once again selling poinsettias for the holiday season. The plants make beautiful decorations and holiday gifts.

There are three sizes available. The multi-bloom plants are available in 4½ inches for $3.50, 6½ inches for $8, and 8½ inches for $15. The 4½ inch plant is available in red, white, or pink, while the 6½ and 8½ inch plants are available in red, white, pink, burgundy, marble (pink and cream), or jingle bells (red with white speckles).

All proceeds will go to the Marsh Grown program for Marsh Foundation residents. Orders must be placed before Thursday, November 16, and can be picked up Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at The Marsh Foundation greenhouse.

To order, complete an order form found online at www.marshfoundation.org (or click here), visit The Marsh’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshFoundation, or call Sherry Grone at 419.238.1695, extension 270, for more information.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages birth to age 17), an intensive treatment program, adoption, and independent living.