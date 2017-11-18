Van Wert independent sports

Defending Division VI state champion Marion Local and Division VII runner up Minster captured regional championships on Friday to advance to the OHSAA state semfinals.

Marion Local 26 Coldwater 0

The Flyers (13-0) returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and never looked back in a 26-0 victory over the Cavaliers (9-4) in the Division VI Region 24 championship game at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Marion Local has outscored three playoff opponents by a 95-0 margin. The Flyers will play Liberty Benton in a state semifinal game Friday night.

Minster 20 Delphos St. John’s 0

Minster (10-3) held Delphos St. John’s (9-4) in check all night long to win the Division VII Region 28 championship game at Wapakoneta.

The Wildcats led 8-0 at halftime, then pulled away with two second half touchdowns. Minster will play top-ranked Norwalk St. Paul Friday night.