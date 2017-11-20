VW independent/submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio.

This compares with the national average, which has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.54 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 43.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 18.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 8.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 40.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

As of Monday, Van Wert gasoline prices range from a low of $2.53 at the Murphy USA station, 201 Towne Center Blvd., to $2.64 at the Sunoco station at 714 E. Main St. The two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations are at $2.54, as is the One Stop Shop at 210 N. Washington St. The Lassus Handy Dandy station is $2.55, while the Shell station at 1042 S. Washington St. is at $2.56 and the Marathon station at 1301 W. Main St. is $2.57.

Other cities in Ohio and their current gas price climate:

Akron — $2.47 per gallon, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.55 per gallon.

Dayton — $2.54 per gallon, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.53 per gallon.

Columbus — $2.56 per gallon, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.57 per gallon.