The First Presbyterian Church, corner of Crawford and Washington streets, is preparing for its annual Christmas Cookie Sale. The sale will be held from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, December 2.

The sale offers Christmas treats, cookies, sweet breads, and candies. People can also purchase items individually or mix and match by the pound. Coffee, hot cocoa, juice, and homemade cinnamon rolls will also be offered that day.

All proceeds from the sale will be used for local missions.