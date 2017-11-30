Lloyd E. Eddy, 89, of Grover Hill, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at his residence. He was born March 31, 1928, in Union Township, to William and Phoebe Savilla (Poling) Eddy, who both preceded him in death.

Lloyd attended Union High School and married the love of his life, Lois I. (Wilmore) Eddy, on June 29, 1947. She also preceded him in death. He was a lifelong farmer.

Lloyd’s faith was important to him and he loved attending church. He had been a member of the former Bethel United Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant Church, and currently attended First Baptist Church in Van Wert. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed wintering in Florida for 21 years. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He was a loving husband and a caring and patient father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who truly cherished his family.

He is survived by his children, Kent (Pam) Eddy of Grover Hill, Marcia (John) Laukhuf of Payne, David Eddy of Toledo, Mark (Karen) Eddy of Grover Hill, nine grandchildren, Chris (Rachel) Laukhuf, Tara (Lane) Moser, Melissa (Jason) LaBounty, Scott (Jen) Eddy, Steven (Naomi) Eddy, Sarah (Travis) Mosier, Stuart (Jami) Eddy, Ben (Katie) Eddy, and Aaron (Cheryl) Eddy; and 24 great-grandchildren.

A son, Robert Eddy; one grandson, Matthew Eddy; two brothers, Wilber and Harold Eddy; and two sisters, Geneva Kimmy and Norma Good, as well as two infant siblings, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 3, at First Baptist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Steve Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, December 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First Baptist Church or Grover Hill EMS Squad.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.