Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service on West Ervin Road in Van Wert will host a bloodmobile between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 12.

Those who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent; advanced forms are available at the Red Cross Office 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health, may be eligible to donate blood. Bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license) to the blood drive.

Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.