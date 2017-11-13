Submitted information

BLUFFTON — Crestview High School’s team tied for second place at the Northwest Conference’s Scholastic Bowl competition held at Bluffton High School on Saturday. Ada won the competition with an 8-0 record, while the Knights tied for second with Spencerville at 5-3.

Paulding was fourth, host Bluffton finished fifth, Delphos Jefferson was sixth, Lincolnview seventh, Columbus Grove eighth, and Allen East was ninth.

Crestview also tied for second in the junior varsity Scholastic Bowl competition. Spencerville won that competition with a 5-0 record, while the Knights tied with Delphos Jefferson for second with 3-2 records. Ada was fourth and Paulding and Columbus Grove tied for fifth.