Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Van Wert’s Jacoby Kelly was named Division IV Honorable Mention All-Ohio by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, most of whom were voters for the former Associated Press All-Ohio teams. The Associated Press no longer coordinates postseason honors for high school sports.

As a wide receiver for the Cougars, Kelly caught 52 passes for 849 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed 29 times for 276 yards and three touchdowns. As a starting defensive back, Kelly had 30 tackles and two interceptions. On special teams, Kelly scored twice and had 23 kickoff returns for 579 yards and 18 punt returns for 188 yards.

For a full list of Division IV and V All-Ohio football players click http://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ArtMID/2006/ArticleID/242/Division-IV-and-V-Football-All-Ohio-Teams-Announced.