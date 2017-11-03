Lincolnview High School freshman Creed Jessee is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the Week. Jessee was nominated by head coach soccer coach Anson Moody, who said “Creed came out this season as a freshman and stepped into a big role as our starting goalie. He played a big part in keeping us in many close games throughout the season.” In addition to soccer, Jessee will play basketball and baseball for the Lancers. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt, courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent