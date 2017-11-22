Print for later

Idella Cook, 77, of Rockford, died at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born in Virginia, the daughter of Charles and Fanny (Boman) Bowman, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Charles M. Cook of Ohio City; two daughters, Wanda (Charles) Young of Ohio City and Vickie (Corey) Brown of Fort Lonesome, Florida; one sister, Ola (Willie) Smith of Mount Airy, North Carolina; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Bill Bowman and George Bowman, also preceded her in death.

Memorial services will be conducted at noon Monday, November 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Russell Young officiating.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.