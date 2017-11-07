VW independent/submitted information

They have courageously served our country, and on Saturday, November 11, Van Wert County Hospital wants to honor and thank veterans in the local community in a special way.

All veterans and a guest are invited for a free meal at the Van Wert County Hospital cafeteria on Saturday, November 11. Veterans may stop by the cafeteria anytime between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and may select a free meal from the hospital’s special menu, salad bar, or made-to-order grill items.

The special for the day will be prime rib, baked potato, and green beans. Guests may also choose from the hospital’s dessert menu, including homemade pecan pie, homemade peach pie, or bread pudding with caramel sauce.

“It’s important to us to thank these heroes for their service,” said Jim Pope, hospital president and CEO. “I encourage everyone to take time this week to contact a service member or veteran that you know and thank them for their sacrifice.”

Van Wert County Hospital cafeteria is located at 1250 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.