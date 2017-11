Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320 recently made a donation of $3,600 to Community Health Professionals’ (CHP) hospice patient care fund. John Smith of the Moose presented a check to Cindy Sinning, RN, supervisor, and Tori Hueker of CHP. Compassionate care and support are available when a loved one is facing a life-limiting illness through CHP, both at home and at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center. photo submitted