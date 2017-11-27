Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Crestview’s Wade Sheets was named Division VII First Team All-Ohio as a defensive back, and Honorable Mention as a wide receiver by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Sheets intercepted 11 passes and returned three for touchdowns, and caught 58 passes for 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Teammates Drew Kline (quarterback) and Dylan Hicks (defensive line) were named Second Team All-Ohio. During the 2017 season, Kline passed for 2,203 yards and 27 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,079 yards rushing and 14 more touchdowns. Hicks finished with 58 tackles and 10.5 sacks

Trevor Gibson was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio as a linebacker. Gibson had 66 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Knights.

The complete list of Division VI and VII All-Ohio players can be found at: http://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ArtMID/2006/ArticleID/240/Division-VI-and-VII-Football-All-Ohio-Teams-Announced.