Submitted information

PAULDING — Early Thursday morning, agents with the Multi Area Narcotics Taskforce (MAN Unit) and deputies from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for a suspected methamphetamine operation at 758 N. Walnut St. in Paulding.

During the execution of the warrant, seven adults and a 3-year old child were located in the residence and detached garage. Suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash were seized during the search.

Arrested and preliminarily charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree due to the presence of a child, are:

Scott R. Haney, 35, of Paulding

William R. Winkler, 45, of Paulding

Minnie C. Cain, 27, of Kunkle

Arrested and preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, are:

Thaddeus W. Lang, 27, of Grover Hill

Jacob A. Schaffer, 21, of Paulding

Two other women at the residence were not arrested, while the child was turned over to Job & Family Services and placed with family. This investigation continues and additional charges are expected.

The MAN Unit is comprised of agents from Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Putnam county sheriffs’ offices, as well as Bryan, Archbold, Defiance, and Napoleon police departments.