Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will Van Wert Police Department and or the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office locate Donald James Smith, 38.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office currently has a felony warrant for Smith for gross sexual imposition. Smith used to live at 910 Hughes St. in Van Wert, but iIt is believed he has left the area (see attached photo).

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

